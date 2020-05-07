Widow of Fallen Officer Posts Message
Corinne Mosher, the widow of slain Overland Park officer Mike Mosher, posted a message to the community on Facebook Wednesday evening.
Friends,
As most of you are now aware, my husband Mike was called home on Sunday, May 3rd while serving the community he loved. While we prepare to lay his physical body to rest, I know that his spirit has already begun its eternal watch over us.
I would like to take a moment to convey my family’s and my feelings, emotions, and desire to fulfill Mike’s legacy:
GRATITUDE: It is hard to be grateful in times of hardship. But I am. I am grateful for all the years we had with Mike, all the fun times, the life we built together, and the amazing young woman we raised. I am grateful for who he was, what he stood for, and how selfless he was in following his calling and fulfilling his duty. I am thankful for God’s guidance as I navigate through uncharted territory and discover my purpose, which is to share Mike’s life work and example with the world. I am grateful for all the help and support I have received from friends and family, even complete strangers – all the people who reached out, sent donations, cards, flowers, or simply prayed for our family! I have lost a best friend, but I have gained a community. Tyler has lost one father but inherited an army of mothers and fathers. It is excruciatingly difficult to realize that I will NEVER be able to thank everyone personally who has saved us during this crisis. I pray that God will choose a moment to touch your heart and you will know that it is my love stretching across the distance to find you. Last but not least –I am grateful for Mike’s brothers and sisters who wear uniforms of all colors.
I would like to speak directly to these men and women now. I am a witness to the love which Michael bore for you. Listen to me and KNOW that he is at peace, having fulfilled his earthly calling and sealed up his life’s work with the ultimate sacrifice. He didn’t want to leave, but know that he died in the manner in which he would have chosen for himself. In the arms of his family. Do not think that he is done watching over you. Michael was always on duty. So if your vest ever feels suddenly heavier, it will be because his hand is on your back, reminding you to watch your six. Thank you for fighting for him, now be at peace.
FORGIVENESS: I forgive the shooter – his life was precious too. I grieve for a life so fraught with poor choices and suffering that it couldn’t be saved in this life. To his family I say– I am so sorry for your loss and we share the same pain. I want you to know that I forgive him and pray for him. I’m so sorry for you and I hope you do not suffer any consequences for his actions, which were separate from your own choices.
ACTION: I have learned that God will guide me to drive action and make a difference. I ask all of you to listen to your hearts – you know what right is, how to do right, and how to conduct your life like Mike – with love, kindness, honor, duty, and respect. If you want to help – please THANK A COP, THANK A VET, A FIRST RESPONDER, HUG A LOVED ONE. Our moments here are so precious and life is but the blink of an eye. Be grateful, be eager to forgive, slow to anger, and quick to do right. And please, honor those who selflessly serve!
We will share funeral information as it becomes available – please watch for posts on this page or the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21. I want to point out 2 things about that:
1. Mike was adamant that his funeral is not a bleak affair but a celebration of his life and legacy. I intend it to be such.
2. Please be respectful of the current COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance we are provided. We want to pay respect but continue to protect our community.
Thank you for your support; it means the world to us!