Widow sues sheriff and undersheriff in Barber County who shot and killed husband

by on December 1, 2017 at 12:16 PM (17 mins ago)

The widow of a Kansas man killed last month during an encounter with Barber County deputies has sued the county’s sheriff and his undersheriff.

Kristina Myers filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging law enforcement officials used excessive force when they killed her 42-year-old husband, Steven. The lawsuit contends video shows Steven Myers was standing with empty hands at his sides, and did not threaten officers or attempt to escape during the October 6 encounter in Sun City, Kansas.

Undersheriff Virgil Brewer shot Steven Myers at close range with a beanbag round. Video from a body camera captured Sheriff Lonnie Small saying, “Shot him with a beanbag round. Hadn’t shot anybody with it yet.”

The sheriff’s office referred comment to the county attorney’s office, which did not immediately return a phone message.

