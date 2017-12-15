The wife of accused shooter in Holton also arrested

The wife of a man arrested for shooting at law officers in Holton has also been arrested.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a release Friday that 23-year-old Erica Nicole Miller of Holton was arrested on Thursday on a Jackson County District Court warrant. Miller was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of domestic battery. Miller was booked into the Jackson County Jail and was later released on $10,000.00 Bond.

The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office regarding an alleged domestic altercation involving a firearm between Erica Miller and her husband Patrick Wayne Miller in Holton. The domestic altercation with a firearm is believed to have occurred in the late evening of Sunday, December 3 in Holton.

Patrick Miller was arrested a little after 3 a.m. on Monday December 4th following a 3 hour armed standoff with law enforcement at 802 Ohio in Holton. Patrick Miller is accused of shooting at law enforcement including a Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 vehicle in which Erica Miller had been seated.