Wiggins Hits Eight Threes as Washburn Advances in MIAA Tournament

he Washburn Ichabods advanced to the MIAA Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2012 and Cameron Wiggins broke the Washburn MIAA Tournament single game 3-point record in the process as the Ichabods topped Nebraska-Kearney 75-65 in Municipal Auditorium on Friday afternoon. The Ichabods will face the winner of the Missouri Southern/Fort Hays State at 6 p.m. on Saturday.



Wiggins connected on eight 3-pointers en route to a career-high 27 points in the win snapping the previous school tournament mark of five set by five different former Ichabods.



Washburn (21-8) led at the break 37-29 after the Lopers (16-14) jumped out to a lead of five at 15-10, but the Ichabods put together a 11-4 run over the next 3:31 to go up two on a lay-up by Jace Williams and the Ichabods would not give up the lead from that point.



With 5:34 to go in the first half, the Ichabods scored eight-straight points to go up 32-23 after a pair of David Salach free throws and stretched the lead to as many as 13 before the half until the Lopers hit a lay-up and a 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim the lead back to eight going into the locker room.



In the second with Washburn up 10, the Lopers cut into the lead pulling within five points twice, but the Ichabods scored nine-straight to go up 14 and the Lopers did not get within eight the rest of the game.



Following Wiggins career-high 27, Skeens recorded a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds dishing out five assists with three blocks for his 38th career double double at Washburn. Javion Blake had 11 points with three assists.



Trey Lansman had 18 points leading the Lopers.



Washburn held the Lopers to 40 percent shooting from the field while hitting 25 of 47 of its own shots for a 53 percent clip. Washburn outrebounded the Lopers 37 to 23.