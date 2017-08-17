WIBW News Now!

Wild black bear population grows in Kansas

by on August 17, 2017 at 9:21 AM (21 mins ago)

Wildlife experts say black bears wandering into Kansas from Missouri and Oklahoma will likely become established residents of the state within the next decade.

The Wichita Eagle reports that two bears were documented in southeast Kansas and another along the Colorado border as recently as two summers ago. For most
of the past 15 years, bears only have been seen in extreme southwest Kansas.

Experts say the possibility of Kansas having a permanent population of bears could cause safety problems.

Neither Oklahoma nor Missouri have reported bear attacks recently, but experts are advising residents in those states on how to protect pets and livestock from the wild animal.

Wildlife officials say bears still deserve respect and that most people appreciate having bears around.

