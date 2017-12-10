Wildcat Football Team Hands Out Team Awards

Byron Pringle, Alex Barnes and D.J. Reed were named Kansas State’s 2017 offensive and defensive MVPs, while Reed and Matthew McCrane took special teams MVP honors as the Wildcat football program held its annual awards ceremony Sunday at McCain Auditorium on the K-State campus.

Reed, a product of Bakersfield, California, enters the bowl season ranked second in the Big 12 and 21st nationally in both passes defended (13) and interceptions (4). Over a three-game span against Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia, Reed totaled seven passes defended and two interceptions.



Named a Second Team All-American kick returner by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Reed ranks in the top 10 nationally in kickoff-return average (2nd; 35.3), punt-return average (2nd; 17.1) and punt-return touchdowns (10th; 1). He currently ranks first in Big 12 history in single-season kickoff return average and sixth in school history in punt return average.



An All-Big 12 performer, Pringle finished the year as one of the league’s top receivers and return threats as the junior hauled in 28 catches for 705 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a hefty 25.2 yards per reception. He was named Big 12 Player of the Week after his four catches for 166 yards and four total touchdowns in a win at No. 10 Oklahoma State. He also averaged 26.4 yards per kick return.

Barnes was the team’s leading rusher this season with 702 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He hit the 100-yard mark two times this season – versus Oklahoma and KU.

McCrane, a native of Brownwood, Texas, leads the Big 12 and ranks seventh nationally by making 21 of his 26 field goal attempts in addition to all 43 of his extra points. The school’s career record holder with 57 field goals, McCrane is also first in school history in career field goal (86.4) and extra point (99.2) percentage, while he is third in career points (299).



All-Big 12 selections Will Geary and Trent Tanking garnered Defensive Front Seven Player of the Year honors, while All-Big 12 right tackle Dalton Risner earned Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

On the academic side, Academic All-Big 12 selection Zach Reuter received the program’s Scholar-Athlete award for the second straight year, while the Big 12-leading and 29 Academic All-Big 12 selections were also honored. A total of 19 Wildcats will play in the Cactus Bowl having already earned degrees from Kansas State.

Kansas State rides momentum created by winning four of its last five games into the 2017 Cactus Bowl against UCLA on Tuesday, December 26. The game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. (CT), will be shown nationally on ESPN. Fans can order bowl tickets through the K-State Bowl Information page by clicking here.

2017 K-State Football Awards

Overachiever Award – Bernard Goodwater

Red Raider Award – Nick Ast and Mitch Copeland

Scholar-Athlete Award – Zach Reuter

Purple Pride Award – Colby Moore

Ken Ochs Courage Award – Tanner Wood, Jesse Ertz and Reggie Walker

Kevin Saunders Never Give Up Award – Alex Delton and Dalvin Warmack

Bob Cope Memorial Award – Davis Clark

Nancy Bennett Memorial Award – Winston Dimel

Anthony A. Bates Memorial Award – Brogan Barry

Joan Friederich Award – Trent Tanking and Dayton Valentine

Jim “Shorty” Kleinau Award – Drew Scott and Nick Walsh

Most Improved Defensive Player – Jayd Kirby and Kendall Adams

Most Improved Offensive Player – Dalton Schoen and Skylar Thompson

Outstanding Defensive Front Seven Award – Will Geary and Trent Tanking

Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award – Dalton Risner

Special Teams Most Valuable Player – Matthew McCrane and D.J. Reed

Defensive Most Valuable Player – D.J. Reed

Offensive Most Valuable Player – Byron Pringle and Alex Barnes