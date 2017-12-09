Wildcat Offense No Shows in Wichita

K-State found the defense it needed in the final minutes but couldn’t find the shots in a 61-54 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Intrust Bank Arena Saturday night. Four Wildcats reached double figures, including a team-best 15 points from Xavier Sneed, but cold shooting – K-State missed its last eight attempts and didn’t have a field goal in the final five minutes – iced any rally and a 23-game home winning streak against non-conference foes.

Dean Wade (13), Kamau Stokes (11) and Barry Brown (10) joined Sneed in double digits, but no Wildcat could find the bottom of the net away from the free throw line as Tulsa kept K-State at arms-length in the waning minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sneed powered K-State to a 30-27 halftime lead and paced all players on the floor with 13 points before the break. He hit back-to-back threes in the opening three minutes but the Cats would suffer through the first of two nearly five-minute stretches without a field goal. Sneed added a trio of free throws during the first drought but Tulsa led by as many as six points (14-8) before Wade broke the seal on a jumper and drew K-State within one with 12:19 remaining.

Wade then pulled the Cats even at 16-16 with a three pointer near the 10-minute mark, one of just four made threes by K-State as they launched a near-season-most 31 attempts from deep. Tulsa answered and pushed the lead back to five just two minutes later, but K-State found the spark it needed with a one-handed, put-back jam by Sneed followed immediately by a steal-turned-breakaway slam by Amaad Wainright for a 26-25 advantage.

As impressive as Sneed was in the opening frame, Tulsa’s Junior Etou matched the effort in the second. The senior forward from Congo stepped out to hit five threes in the contest, including three while pouring in 13 of his game-high 22 points after the break.

Still, the Cats and Hurricane were tied 49-49 with 6:15 to play before the first of two dagger threes from TU’s Elijah Joiner. With a crowd of more than 7,000 willing them on, K-State got a defensive stop and strong rebound from Sneed – one of a game-high-tying eight boards nabbed – then a bucket from Wade on the other end to trim the advantage to one. That was K-State’s last field goal of the game, though several defensive stops and made free throws pulled the Cats even and kept them within a single possession until the final 30 seconds.