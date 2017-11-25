Wildcats Complete Comeback with Touchdown on Final Seconds

Skylar Thompson rolled left and saw primary target Byron Pringle covered, then avoided a defender and rolled back to the right before connecting with Isaiah Zuber in the back of the end-zone with no time remaining to will K-State past Iowa State, 20-19, in walk-off fashion at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday.

Thompson’s connection to Zuber capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive over the final 1:55 as the Wildcats rallied from two scores down, wrapped around a crucial defensive stop, to give the Wildcats their seventh win of the season, and their 10th consecutive victory over the Cyclones.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Iowa State got the scoring started by using a methodical 15-play, 56-yard drive that resulted in a Garrett Owens 36-yard field goal on their opening drive. The Cyclones converted on a fourth-and-one near midfield to continue the drive before the K-State defense forced the drive to stall.

On the following K-State defensive possession, the Wildcats were able to force a Cyclone punt, as junior punt returner Dominique Heath fielded the punt and evaded several Iowa State defenders to return the punt for 43-yards. The return set up the Wildcats at the Iowa State 31-yard line, leading to the first touchdown of the game.

With the ball in Cyclone territory, the Wildcats put together an 8-play, 31-yard drive that resulted in a three-yard touchdown carry by Thompson, the third rushing touchdown of his career to bring the score to 7-3.

Just before halftime the Cyclones answered with another field goal from 22-yards, on a nine-play, 55-yard drive that was propelled by a 32-yard completion to Allen Lazard to bring the ball into the red-zone. With their backs against the wall, the Wildcats held the Cyclones within the 10-yard line to force the field goal.

The Wildcats held a lead going into halftime, holding the Cyclones to 191 yards on offense and only 41 yards on the ground. Offensively, K-State rushed for 41 yards of their own, led by sophomore running back Alex Barnes who rushed for 23 yards on seven attempts. The Wildcats went into the break with a 7-6 advantage.

In the third quarter Iowa State took over the lead on their first offensive possession, on a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Kempt to Marchie Murdock. The Cyclones went for the two-point conversion and came up unsuccessful to bring the score to 12-7, Iowa State.

On the following K-State possession, the Wildcats got their longest play from scrimmage on a 29-yard run from junior running back Justin Silmon. The rush helped set up the Wildcats in Iowa State territory, though the drive would later stall on a failed conversion on 4th-and-2.

Into the fourth quarter, Iowa State marched down the field on a 10-play, 62-yard scoring drive that was finished off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler, marking Kempt’s second touchdown pass in the game, expanding Iowa State’s lead to 19-7.

Trailing in the fourth, the Wildcats brought out the trickery to cut into the Cyclones lead, by running numerous plays from the Wildcat formation, including 23 rushing yards from junior running back Dalvin Warmack. With 6:07 on the clock and within the 5-yard line, K-State called on Barnes to receive a pitch out of the backfield and throw the ball over the offensive line to junior fullback Winston Dimel, who was wide open in the back of the end-zone to bring the score to 19-14.

Following a defensive stop, K-State take over possession at their own 13-yard line, trailing by 5-points and 1:55 left on the clock. With the clock against them, the Wildcats completed two passes to junior wide receiver Zach Reuter and a 17-yard pass to Zuber to move the ball into scoring position. With eight seconds left on the clock, Thompson rolled out of the pocket and found Zuber in the back of the end zone to give K-State the walk-off victory, 20-19.

The Wildcats accounted for 264 yards of total offense, including 155 through the air. Throughout the span of the game neither team committed a turnover.