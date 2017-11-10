Wildcats Cruise Over Eagles in Season Opener

Kamau Stokes fed Xavier Sneed for a game-opening alley oop and Kansas State set the tone early as it opened the season with an 83-45 win over American on Friday night.

Dean Wade scored 17 points including 15 in the first half and newcomers Cartier Diarra netted 13 points and Makol Mawien had 12. Stokes and Barry Brown added 10 points each.

The Wildcats broke away with unselfish play as they connected on 14 assists on their first 17 made shots. Stokes led the effort and finished with a game-high seven assists.

American struggled to keep pace as the Wildcats used a 14-0 run early on in the first half to put the Eagles behind 19-5.

Larry Motuzis led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.