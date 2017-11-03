Wildcats Cruise in Exhibition Game

The Wildcats scored early and often as they cruised 77-74 over Emporia State in their final exhibition game.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 11-2 lead and never looked back. They lead at the end of the first half 37-21.

Dean Wade led all scorers in the game as he had a double double with twelve minutes left in the contest. He ended with 20 points and 10 boards and was very efficient from the field, 8-11.

Kansas State shot 54 percent from the field, going 30-55. 5-19 from deep and out-rebounded Emporia State 37-23.

The Wildcats held the Hornets to just 29 percent from the field, including just five made field goals for the Hornets in the first half.

Xavier Sneed added 13 points, Amaad Wainwright scored 12 points and had four points.

Emporia State was led by Garin Vandiver as he scored 15, Duncan Fort was the second leading scorer with 7.

Kansas State finished their two exhibition games 3-0 and start their season on Friday when they take on American at Bramlage Coliseum with an 8:00 tip.