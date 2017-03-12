WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 32°
Winds WNW 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy39°
24°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast40°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast43°
31°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy61°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
35°

Wildcats Face Wake Forest in Dayton’s First Four

by on March 12, 2017 at 6:34 PM

Kansas State earned its 29th NCAA Tournment bid when the Wildcats were selected to participate in the 2017 NCAA First Four where they will match-up with Wake Forest for the right to advance as the No. 11 seed in the South Region.

The Wildcats and Demon Deacons will meet Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio at 8:10 p.m. (CT) with the winner trekking to Sacramento, Calif., for the clash with No. 6 Cincinnati in the First Round. 

According to the selection committees rankings Kansas State was the last at-large team selected in the NCAA tournament. 

Kansas State has not won a NCAA tournament game under Bruce Weber. They lost to La Salle in his first year and Kentucky in his second year as the Wildcat Head coach. 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.