Wildcats Face Wake Forest in Dayton’s First Four

Kansas State earned its 29th NCAA Tournment bid when the Wildcats were selected to participate in the 2017 NCAA First Four where they will match-up with Wake Forest for the right to advance as the No. 11 seed in the South Region.

The Wildcats and Demon Deacons will meet Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio at 8:10 p.m. (CT) with the winner trekking to Sacramento, Calif., for the clash with No. 6 Cincinnati in the First Round.

According to the selection committees rankings Kansas State was the last at-large team selected in the NCAA tournament.

NCAA just put out the 1-68 seed list. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/PKT1jhIWNL — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) March 12, 2017

Kansas State has not won a NCAA tournament game under Bruce Weber. They lost to La Salle in his first year and Kentucky in his second year as the Wildcat Head coach.