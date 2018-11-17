Wildcats Hit Fire Against Eastern Kentucky

No. 12/11 Kansas State scorched the nets for 95 points on 55 percent shooting, as the Wildcats opened play in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam with a 95-68 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday night in front of 2,162 fans at the UVI Sports & Fitness Center.

With the win, the Wildcats (3-0) advance to the semifinals to take on reigning Ivy League champion Penn (4-0) at 6:30 p.m., CT on Sunday. Oregon State (3-1) and Missouri (2-2) will play in the other semifinal contest.

After relying on its defense in the first two games, K-State showed its offensive firepower in the win over EKU (2-2), collecting its highest point total since also scoring 95 against Wake Forest on March 14, 2017 in the NCAA First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The team scored 58 of their points in the second half on 59.5 percent shooting (22-of-37), which was the most by aBruce Weber team and the most by the Wildcats since 2008.

Overall, the Wildcats connected on 55.2 percent (37-of-67) of its field goals, including 66 percent (33-of-50) from inside the 3-point line. The 50 points in the paint were the most by a K-State team since 2010.

Junior Xavier Sneed paced five different players in double figures, as he scored 16 points on 6-of-11 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while sophomore Cartier Diarra and senior Dean Wade added 14 points each. Seniors Barry Brown, Jr., and Kamau Stokes also registered double figures with 10 points each, as 12 of the 14 available Wildcats scored at least one field goal.

Junior Dujuanta Weaver led the Colonels with 12 points, while senior Nick Mayo added 11.