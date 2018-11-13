Wildcats Hold Off Pesky Pioneers

Barry Brown scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and No. 12 Kansas State held off pesky Denver 64-56 on Monday night.

Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed each had 12 points for the Wildcats (2-0), who have won 25 consecutive home games against nonconference opponents. Wade added 16 rebounds and four assists.

Joe Rosga paced the Pioneers (1-1) with 18 points. Ronnie Harrell Jr. and Ade Murkey scored 14 apiece. Harrell also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kansas State pulled this one out despite shooting 38 percent from the field, including 6 of 27 (22 percent) from 3-point range. The Wildcats were terrible at the foul line, too, going 12 for 27.

But the Pioneers were hurt by 17 turnovers, and they forced only nine.

Sneed got the Wildcats going in the first 10 minutes as he scored seven of the first nine points for Kansas State.

Denver held a 12-11 lead with nine minutes left in the first half before Kansas State went on a 7-0 run highlighted by Brown’s dunk. The Pioneers kept the game close with a 7-0 spurt to end the half and trailed 31-28 going into the locker room.