Wildcats Lock Down Red Raiders Keep Tournament Hopes Alive

Kansas State used perhaps its best defensive effort of the season to help honor its five seniors with a 61-48 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in front of 12,290 fans Bramlage Coliseum.

With the win, K-State (19-12, 8-10 Big 12) earned the No. 6 seed at next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and a first-round bye for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Wildcats will take on the tournament’s No. 3 seed and No. 11/11 Baylor (25-6, 12-6 Big 12) on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT at the Sprint Center.

K-State held Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) to season-lows for points (48) and field goal percentage (35.6/16-of-45) in earning its second straight win and ending a 4-game slide at home. The Wildcats set the tone for the game in the first half, holding the Red Raiders to 22 points on 24.0 percent shooting (6-of-25) and forcing 4 shot clock violations, blocking 5 shots and taking 2 charges.

K-State is now 13-0 when holding an opponent to 65 points or less, including 5-0 in Big 12.

The Wildcats were efficient on offense, scoring their 61 points on 44 percent shooting (22-of-50) and posting a 28-12 advantage in points in the paint. The team had 17 assists on 22 made field goals.

Senior forward D.J. Johnson was among three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 field goals and 3-of-4 free throw, while fellow senior Wesley Iwundu collected his second straight double-double with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore Dean Wade added 11 points.

Texas Tech was led by juniors Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson, who each totaled 11 points.

The Wildcats have won 8 straight over the Red Raiders at Bramlage Coliseum dating back to 2009.

