Wildcats Run Away From Tigers to Win Paradise Jam Tournament

Dean Wade scored 21 points, and No. 12 Kansas State defeated Missouri 82-67 Monday night in the championship game of the Paradise Jam tournament.

Barry Brown Jr. added 19 points and six assists, Xavier Sneed had 13 points and Kamau Stokes scored 10 for the Wildcats (5-0), who won their first in-season tournament title in four tries under head coach Bruce Weber.

Jordan Geist had 24 points, Xavier Pinson added 12 and Mark Smith 11 for the Tigers (3-2).

After trailing by as many as eight points in the first 51/2 minutes, Missouri rallied to tie the game four times, the last at 27-all on Reed Nikko’s dunk with 4:17 remaining.

However, Wade _ named the tournament’s most valuable player _ hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run to close the first half by the Wildcats, who took a 40-27 lead at the break on Cartier Diarra’s layup with two seconds remaining.

Kansas State would extend its lead to as many as 22 points in the second half, going up 58-36 on Levi Stockard’s layup with 12:50 left.

The Tigers would pull no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.