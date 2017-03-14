Wildcats Shoot Lights Out and Advance to Take on Cincinnati

Kamau Stokes scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half of a wide-open game on Tuesday night, and Kansas State’s balance was the difference as the Wildcats pulled away to a 95-88 victory over Wake Forest in the First Four.

The Wildcats shot 66 percent from the field as Wake Forest had no answer for the offensive sets for the K-State.

K-State senior Wesley Iwundu scored 24 points, notched seven assists and had six rebounds.

K-State led at the half 40-36 and the Demon Deacons got within one in the second half but couldn’t ever tie it up in the second half.

The 95 points is one shy of a season high for K-State when they scored 96 against Oklahoma State earlier this year.

Eleventh-seeded K-State (21-13) got its first NCAA Tournament win in five years and a trip to play No. 6 Cincinnati on Friday in Sacramento as part of the South Regional. Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. central time.

This is the first win in the NCAA Tournament for Head Coach Bruce Weber as the coach of the K-State program.

In a matchup of two versatile offenses, the Wildcats had the most options and hot shooters as Stokes and Iwundu couldn’t be stopped and D.J. Johnson scored 18 from the paint.

Wake Forest who normally averaged 83 points per game, got their average but they on average give up 77 points.

John Collins led the Demon Decons with 26 points and Bryant Crawford had 20 points.

Post Game press conference with Bruce Weber, Wesley Iwundu and DJ Johnson