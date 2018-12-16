Wildcats Snap Two Game Skid

No. 25/24 Kansas State outscored Georgia State, 21-6, in the last nine minutes to post a 71-59 victory and snap a 2-game losing streak on Saturday night in front of 9,563 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

With the win, K-State (7-2) has now won 27 consecutive non-conference games at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have won seven in a row at home, including all four to start the season.

Down 53-50 to the preseason Sun Belt Conference favorite Panthers with just under 10 minutes to play, the Wildcats erupted for 12 consecutive points, including 8 from senior Barry Brown, Jr., to start a 21-6 run that turned a 3-point deficit into a 14-point lead (71-57) with 1:22 remaining.

Brown and junior Xavier Sneed combined for 18 of the team’s final 21 points.

Brown finished with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He led four Wildcats in double figures, along with seniorKamau Stokes (15), Sneed (14) and senior Dean Wade (12).

Five different players had at least 3 assists, as K-State totaled a season-high 23 assists on 25 made field goals.

The Wildcats played most of the second half without Wade and Stokes, who both left the game in the second half with injuries. Wade, who finished with a near double-double of 12 points and a game-high 9 rebounds to go with 3 assists and 2 steals, played just 6 minutes in the second half, while Stokes played 10 minutes after halftime and posted 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 long range, to go with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Georgia State (7-4) was led by senior Jeff Thomas’ 13 points, while freshman Nelson Phillips and junior D’Marcus Simonds added 11 and 10 points, respectively.