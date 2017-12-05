Wildcats Start Fast Cruise Over Spartans

Kamau Stokes scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and Kansas State cruised past SC Upstate 86-49 on Tuesday night.

Barry Brown scored 15 points with four assists, Dean Wade added 13 points with seven rebounds, and the Wildcats (8-1) made 12 3-pointers and shot 50.8 percent from the floor.

Stokes hit two 3s in Kansas State’s opening 24-2 run and the Wildcats at one point shot 88 percent from the field to the Spartans’ 14 percent.

Kansas State outrebounded the Spartans 35-25 and used their length and strong defensive play to take the Spartans out of their rhythm. The Spartans managed to get their offense going late in the first half but they trailed 43-23 at halftime.

Malik Moore scored 16 points and Carson Smith had 11 for the Spartans (3-8), who shot 36.5 percent from the floor and made just three free throws