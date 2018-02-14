WIBW News Now!

Wildcats Start Fast and Earn Huge Road Victory

by on February 14, 2018 at 9:29 PM

Barry Brown scored 25 points and Xavier Sneed added 13 points and six rebounds to help lead Kansas State to a convincing 82-72 victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday night.

Dean Wade had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Kamau Stokes scored 11 for Kansas State (18-8, 7-6 Big 12). The Wildcats were 1-3 in their previous four contests.

Kendall Smith contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State (15-11, 5-8). It was Smith’s seventh straight outing with 10-plus points. Jeffrey Carroll added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas State led just 18-16 when Smith put home a layup with 6:12 left in the opening half, but the Wildcats jumped out to a 12-0 run over the next four-plus minutes to take control of the contest. They outscored the Cowboys 19-4 over the remainder of the half to take a commanding 37-20 advantage into the second.

Oklahoma State shot just 23.5 percent from the floor in the first half (8 of 34), and although they Cowboys shot better in the second, K-State was able to keep the pressure on and never allowed Oklahoma State to get any closer than 13 until the final minute.

