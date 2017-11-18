Wildcats Stun Cowboys and Become Bowl Elgible

Redshirt freshman quarterback Skylar Thompson connected with junior wide receiver Byron Pringle on three passing touchdowns, and Pringle added an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to help Kansas State shock 10th-ranked Oklahoma State, 45-40, at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Saturday’s upset makes Kansas State bowl-eligible for the eighth consecutive year, and the 19th time under Head Coach Bill Snyder, executing K-State’s Goal No. 13 – Expect to Win. The win also gave Snyder his 122nd career Big Eight/12 victory to break his tie with Bob Stoops and move him into sole possession of second-place all-time.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Led by Thompson, the Wildcats rushed down the field on their opening drive, scoring on a 10-play, 71-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown on a quarterback-keeper by Thompson. The 10-play drive was in result of the running attack, as all 10 plays were on the ground, including six carries for 65 yards from Thompson, the Wildcats were first on the board, 7-0.

The next score would come from the Cowboys, who used a quick two-play, 70-yard drive to answer the K-State opening possession. Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph found wide receiver James Washington open for a 38-yard touchdown pass to bring the game to 7-7.

The Wildcats’ early success in the run game stalled after the Cowboys made adjustments, as the following three possessions resulted in three-and-outs. Trailing early, K-State was forced to step up, Goal #10 – Never Give Up.

Trailing 10-7, the Wildcats put together a string of strong defensive possessions to get back in position to take the lead. To mark the end of the first quarter, senior defensive tackle Will Geary got to Rudolph for a five-yard sack to end the first quarter. Sophomore defensive end Kyle Ball would also get to Rudolph in the second quarter to hold the Cowboys to just three points on the drive.

K-State got its offense moving again on the first drive of the second quarter, this time through the air, as Thompson aired one out to Pringle for a 47-yard touchdown to bring the score to 14-10.

Following an OSU field goal, Pringle would strike again. On the kickoff, Pringle received the ball at the 11-yard line and found a crease up the K-State sideline to return it to the house for an 89-yard kickoff return, the second kickoff return of the season for the Wildcats, as they lead all FBS teams since 2005 in kick and punt return touchdowns with 45.

With the lead, K-State’s defensive continued to apply pressure to the Cowboy offense, forcing back-to-back Rudolph interceptions, as junior defensive backs Duke Shelley and Kendall Adams found Rudolph’s overthrown passes to force OSU to two turnovers in the first half. The Wildcats would capitalize on the latter turnover on a 39-yard touchdown rush by sophomore running back Alex Barnes to extend K-State’s lead to 28-13 at halftime. The Wildcats would go into halftime with 202 total yards on offense, including 127 on the ground.

Similar to their first-half strike, Thompson went back to Pringle in the second half, as the duo connected on a 46-yard touchdown at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter and then a 60-yard touchdown strike with 5:22 left in the third frame to bring the lead to 42-13.

With a large lead, the Wildcats were tasked with holding the fast-paced Cowboys’ offense, as they answered with two consecutive 75-yard scoring drives to bring the score to 45-27. In between the two OSU touchdowns, senior place-kicker Matthew McCrane connected on a 33-yard field goals to bring his total to 21 on the year.

Following a K-State punt, Oklahoma State marched down the field on the strength of a 63-yard pass to Marcell Ateman that was capped off by a Rudolph 2-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 45-34 with 4:55 remaining.

On the following K-State possession, Thompson was sacked and lost control of the football, as Oklahoma State took over at the K-State 39 yard-line with just over four minutes remaining. The Cowboys would use three plays to bring the score to 45-40, as senior linebacker Trent Tanking intercepted Rudolph’s 2-point conversion attempt.

With under three minutes remaining, OSU possessed the ball nearing midfield, needing a touchdown to gain the advantage. K-State forced four-consecutive Rudolph incompletions to regain possession and run the clock out for the victory, 45-40.

The Wildcats totaled 421 yards in the game, including 217 on the ground and 204 through the air, and allowed 510 total yards including 425 yards through the air.