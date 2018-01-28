Wildcats Take Down Jayhawks in Overtime

Kansas State used a last-minute rally in regulation on Sunday evening at Allen Fieldhouse to register a 63-59 overtime win over Kansas. K-State has now won eight straight in the series.

Kansas State (12-9, 4-6 Big 12) was led by sophomore forward Peyton Williams with a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and a career-high tying five blocked shots. Williams has 15 games this season in double figures.

Junior Kayla Goth added 14 points, six assists and three steals. The product of DeForest, Wisconsin, scored in double figures in 20 of K-State’s 21 games this season.

Kansas (11-10, 2-8) was paced by Brianna Osorio and Kylee Kopatich with 15 points each. Kopatich added a game-high 12 rebounds.

Each team started the first quarter cool from the field, as the teams combined for 4-of-13 shooting in the first six minutes of the game resulting in a 6-6 tie. K-State’s first made field goal came with 6:35 to play in the first frame, as Peyton Williams knocked down a midrange jumper.

K-State was able to get its offensive legs under them late in the first quarter to take a 12-9 lead into the second frame. The Wildcats held the Jayhawks scoreless for the final 3:44 of the opening quarter, as Williams finished a pair of free throws while Cymone Goodrich knocked down a baseline jumper to give the Wildcats the three-point lead.

The Wildcats stretched its first half lead to six, 15-9, as Kaylee Page buried K-State’s first 3-pointer with 8:03 to play in the second quarter. Kansas answered with a 7-0 run of its own to take a 16-15 lead with 4:11 to play in the half.

K-State answered with another 7-0 run to register a 22-16 lead, as Kayla Goth capped the run with a layup with 2:28 remaining. It would be K-State’s last field goal of the first half, as K-State held a 23-21 lead at the half.

The Wildcats shot 25.8 percent (8-of-31) from the floor in the first half, but held the Jayhawks to a 28.0 percent (7-of-25) performance. K-State forced nine turnovers, including six from a K-State steal. The Wildcats also blocked five shots in the opening half., including three from Williams.

Kansas State went frigid from the field in the third quarter, as K-State finished the frame 3-of-16 from the field and trailed Kansas, 32-30. Cymone Goodrich ended a nine and a half minute scoreless drought for K-State with a long jumper, then added a 3-pointer on the next possession. The seven points in the third quarter were the fewest of any quarter this season for K-State.

With the final five points of the third quarter, K-State used an 11-1 run to lead 36-33 with 8:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a layup by KU to pull within one, 36-35, Williams finished a layup and a jumper during a 5-0 burst to build a 41-35 lead with 5:02 to play.

After a Kansas timeout, the Jayhawks received four opportunities on its next possession and capitalized with an Osorio three-pointer from the top of the key. Kansas used the 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run to build a 47-41 lead with 2:16 remaining and force a K-State timeout. Osorio would bury a second 3-pointer during the run , while Kopatich added a pair of 3-pointers from in front of the Kansas bench.

K-State responded in the final minute with an 8-2 run, as Rachel Ranke buried a pair of 3-pointers to help send the game to overtime. Ranke finished the game with nine points and five rebounds.

In the overtime, K-State outscored Kansas, 12-8, to seal the win. Ranke started the scoring with a backdoor layup. After Kansas tied the game at 53, K-State used a 6-1 run to build a 59-54 lead. A pair of free throws from Christalah Lyons brought the Jayhawks within three, 59-56, but Williams finished a layup with 20 seconds remaining and Shaelyn Martin iced the game with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left.

K-State shot 35.4 percent (23-of-65) from the field, including a 66.7 percent effort in the decisive fourth quarter. Kansas was held to a 30.8 percent (20-of-65) output. The Wildcats ended the night with seven blocks and 11 steals.

Kansas State will continue its two-game road trip on Wednesday, as the Wildcats play a rare morning Big 12 regular season game at Oklahoma. Wednesday’s game is set for a 10:30 a.m., tip-off and will be available on Fox Sports Oklahoma. Listen live on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.