Wildcats Top Penn and Advance to Paradise Jam Finals

A 17-2 run to end the first half propelled No. 12/11 Kansas State past reigning Ivy League champion Penn, 64-48, on Sunday night in front of 2,460 fans at the UVI Sports & Fitness Center to advance to the championship game of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

K-State (4-0) will meet former conference rival Missouri (3-1), a 69-63 winner over Oregon State (3-1) in the first semifinal matchup, in the championship game at 6:30 p.m., CT on Monday night. It will be the 237th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates all the way back to 1907. The schools last met in 2015.

Penn (4-1) will face Oregon State in the third-place game at 4 p.m., CT, also on Monday.

Down 19-11 with 7:16 remaining in the first half, the Wildcats finally got their offense going, as seniorsDean Wade and Barry Brown, Jr., scored on back-to-back possessions that cut the deficit and helped ignite the 17-2 run. After a lay-up by Penn’s Devon Goodman that extended the lead to 21-15 with 4:59 to play, K-State scored 13 consecutive points to end the last 4:37 of the half and take a 28-21 lead into break.

The Quakers closed to within 46-40 on a jumper by junior A.J. Brodeur with 9:10 remaining, however, the Wildcats scored six straight points en route to ending the game on a 18-8 run.

K-State connected on 42.1 percent (24-of-57) from the field, including 50 percent (14-of-28) in the second half, while Penn shot just 30.6 percent (15-of-49), including 28.6 percent (6-of-21) after halftime. The Wildcats scored 20 or more points off turnovers for the fourth consecutive game with 22 points on 19 Quaker turnovers.

Senior Dean Wade paced three players in double figures with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go with a game-tying 8 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes, while fellow senior Kamau Stokes and junior Xavier Sneed added 16 and 11 points, respectively. JuniorMakol Mawien chipped in 5 points, 8 rebounds and a career-best 4 blocks.

Goodman led all scorers with 18 points, including 14 in the second half, while freshman Michael Wangadded 12 points off the bench.