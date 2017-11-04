Wildcats Top Red Raiders in Overtime

Redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle in overtime proved to be the difference, as Kansas State rallied from a late eight-point deficit to defeat Texas Tech, 42-35, on Saturday afternoon before 47,631 fans at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Trailing 35-27 with 3:40 remaining, Thompson put together a 5-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard quarterback sneak on second-and-goal with just 42 seconds left. Thompson then tied the game at 35-all on a pass to wideout Dalton Schoen on the two-point conversion.

The overtime victory, just the third in school history, was the first on the road.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a back-and-forth affair as the game saw five lead changes and free football for the first time in the series history.

Lou Groza Award semifinalist Matthew McCrane got the Wildcats scoring started on the opening possession, connecting on a 45-yard field goal that capped off an 11-play, 51-yard drive for an early 3-0 lead.

Starting from their own two-yard line, the Wildcats took their third offensive possession 98 yards on seven plays to expand their lead to 10-0. The drive was propelled by a momentous 42-yard rush by running back Justin Silmon, and a third down conversion to wideout Isaiah Zuber on third and 11. The drive was capped off by an 11-yard rush by Dalvin Warmack, his third touchdown of the season, and first since scoring against Charlotte on September 9.

After allowing Texas Tech to get on the scoreboard, K-State responded with a score of its own, this time through the air. Sophomore quarterback Alex Delton moved the Wildcats down the field with urgency, completing all three of his passes for 58 yards, including a 19-yard strike to Byron Pringle to finish the drive. The offense moved with efficiency throughout the first half, converting on each of their two trips to the red zone, and converting three-of-five on third down.

Texas Tech’s first-half scoring came on back-to-back drives late in the half, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Nic Shimonek to Keke Coutee that cut the Wildcats’ lead down to 17-14 at the break.

Coming out of the half, the Red Raiders grabbed their first lead of the game by going back to Coutee on a 34-yard pass through the air. Coutee grabbed 12 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and Shimonek threw 34-of-53 for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, the Wildcat defense came up with critical takeaway, as junior Duke Shelley jumped a Shimonek pass to the sideline and took it to the house for a 25-yard interception return. Shelley’s interception was the sole takeaway for the Wildcat defense, and just the second pick-six of the year (Kendall Adams vs. Charlotte).

Trailing 35-27 late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcat defense and special teams held the Red Raiders to a missed field goal with 3:40 to play. The offense led by Thompson, who stepped in for Delton in the second half, led the Wildcats down the field behind the strength of a 54-yard strike to Schoen.

With under a minute left in the red zone, and Thompson under center, the Wildcats called a quarterback sneak from one-yard out to bring the score within two. Needing a two-point conversion, trailing 35-33, Thompson looked right to Schoen who converted from two-yards out. It marked the second overtime outing of the season.

With the opening possession in overtime, Thompson picked up where he left off in regulation, connecting with Pringle on an 8-yard touchdown pass. The defense came up clutch, forcing Shimonek to overthrow his receiver on fourth down at Wildcat 4 to win.

The Wildcats accounted for 408 total yards in the game, including 263 yards through the air. Three Wildcat receivers hauled in over 50 yards receiving, as Schoen led the squad with 103 total yards.