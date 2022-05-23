Wildcats Tops In Wind Energy Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy convened universities and wind energy experts from around the country in the 2022 Collegiate Wind Competition, or CWC.
A Kansas school did very well.
Kansas State University rose above eleven other competing teams to claim first place in the annual event.
The 2022 CWC focused on the theme of sighting, outreach, and development challenges associated with fixed-bottom offshore wind energy projects.
Over the course of the 2021-2022 school year, twelve competing teams and four learn-along teams designed, built, and tested model wind turbines, developed project plans, collaborated with industry experts, and engaged with their local communities.
Teams tested their models in a wind tunnel and presented their work to a panel of wind energy experts.