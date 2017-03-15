Wildfire Damage Across Southwest Kansas Devastating

The damage to fence rows across central and southwest Kansas as a result of this month’s wildfires is simply staggering.

“If it was wood, you’re seeing just portions of that wood post that are left,” said WIBWNewsNow’s Greg Akagi. “The fence may still be standing, but so many of those posts are damaged, just because of the fact that it swept through there so fast, that fire was just intense enough that, it’s just going to take that wood and turn it into virtually nothing.”

The scope of the problem is beyond what any individual can work through on their own.

“You’re going to have tens of thousands of miles of fence that eventually are going to have to be replaced,” said Akagi. “That’s one of the things right now that they probably have a high-priority need for, is more fencing material, be it posts, electric fencing, steel posts, barbed wire. I think that’s a huge need.”

One of the most stark realities in Clark County is what it did to one of the major roads in that area.

“Going along Highway 283 where some of that fire was, you are literally seeing the road being blackened because of the fire that is going through,” said Akagi. “We saw stretches there where the road was completely black because of the fire.”

The best way to give money to help is through the Kansas Livestock Foundation, the charitable arm of the Kansas Livestock Association. You can also give to the local United Way chapter in Reno County, or to the American Red Cross.