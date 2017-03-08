UPDATE: Wildfires continue to spread across Kansas; Threat Still Active

Weather conditions that are fueling massive wildfires in Plains states are expected to improve slightly, but gusty winds and low humidity are still in the

forecast.



Bill Bunting is chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. He says the area of greatest concern Wednesday is from central

and western Oklahoma to western Missouri, with additional danger from Nebraska and Iowa to the Texas Panhandle.



Bunting says the winds will come mostly from the south and southwest, but at 40 mph or higher, and with humidity levels below 20 percent, people shouldn’t

mistakenly believe the threat is reduced.



He says human activity causes most wildfires in the prairie, like a cigarette thrown from a car or sometimes a spark from a catalytic converter. Lightning

accounts for 25 percent of fires.

New estimates indicate Kansas wildfires have burned more than 1,000 square miles, up from 625 square miles.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said late Tuesday that the heaviest damage is in Clark County, where 548 square miles have burned. That fire started in Oklahoma before moving into the Kansas ranching community.

Another 235 square miles have burned in neighboring Comanche County, Kansas.

The state says six other counties are battling blazes. Among them, estimates of the burned land range from a single square mile to about 90.

Kansas National Guard Black Hawk helicopters have been assisting with the firefight. They dropped about 138,000 gallons on fires near Hutchinson in Reno

County, where 10,000 to 12,000 people voluntarily evacuated their homes.