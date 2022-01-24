      Weather Alert

Wildfires Determined To Be Arson

Jan 24, 2022 @ 6:57am

Apparently, some recent Kansas wildfires weren’t naturally-occurring, but intentionally set.

Several brush fires in rural Chase and Lyon counties last week were arson, fire officials say.

Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker said four fires were set in rural areas of his county last Tuesday morning.

He said the fires were put out quickly, caused little damage, and no one was injured, The Emporia Gazette reported.

Dorneker estimated the total amount of burned land in Chase County was about the size of two football fields.

Not much later, Lyon County crews fought at least seven brush fires last Tuesday afternoon and evening, most of them to the west of Emporia.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s office believes the fires are connected, and is helping with the investigation, according to a spokesperson with the Fire Marshal’s office in Topeka.

