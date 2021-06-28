      Weather Alert

Will There Be a “Golden, Kansas”?

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:15am

Residents living on the outskirts of a sprawling industrial park southwest of Kansas City hope that creating their own town will protect their rural lifestyle from encroaching development.

Opposition to a massive Logistics Park facility has been brewing for months, but it boiled over after the Edgerton City Council earlier this year agreed to rezone 700 rural acres to make way for more industrial properties south of Interstate 35, the Kansas City Star reported.

That’s bringing development closer to the rural homes residents say they bought to be surrounded by fields and pastures – not warehouses and semi trailers.

They hope that incorporating their own town will give them more say over their fates.

Jennifer Williams filed a petition on behalf of roughly 300 Miami County residents to create the new city of Golden.

Incorporation of the new city requires a unanimous vote of the Miami County Board of Commissioners.

