Williams and Dineen Earn Weekly Awards

Student-athletes from Kansas, Oklahoma and TCU garnered week two honors. Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray was tabbed Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while TCU senior KaVontae Turpin earned Special Teams Player of the Week. A pair of Jayhawks picked up recognition, as Joe Dineen Jr., was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Pooka Williams Jr., was named Newcomer of the Week.

Murray accounted for five touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 49-21 victory over UCLA. The redshirt junior went 19-of-33 through the air for 306 yards and three TD’s and rushed 10 times for 69 yards and a pair of scores. On Sunday, he was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

Dineen led the Kansas defense with 14 total tackles, including eight solo hits. He collected his first-career interception in helping lead the Jayhawks to a road win over Central Michigan.

Turpin finished with three punt returns for 112 yards in TCU’s 42-12 win at SMU. The senior returned a 78-yard punt for a touchdown in the second quarter. He also added a 42-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter and led all receivers with 64 yards on four catches.

Williams, a freshman at KU, finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in the Jayhawks’ victory at Central Michigan. He is the first KU freshman to rush for over 100 yards in his debut since 2015.

The weekly accolade is the fifth for Turpin (4 Special Teams Player of the Week, 1 Offensive Player of the Week) and the second for Dineen. Murray and Wlliams are first-time honorees.

2018 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Week

Kyler Murray, QB, R-Jr., Oklahoma

Defensive Player of the Week

Joe Dineen Jr., LB, Sr., Kansas

Special Teams Player of the Week

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Sr., TCU

Newcomer of the Week

Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Fr., Kansas