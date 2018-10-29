Williams of KU Earns Another Weekly Honor

Big 12 football student-athletes from Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma State were recognized for their week nine accomplishments.

Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Iowa State’s Marcel Spears Jr. was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week. Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr., earned his third Newcomer of the Week accolade this season. KU kicker Gabriel Rui and OSU punter Zach Sinor shared the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Cornelius completed 23-of-34 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed 12 times for 23 yards and two TDs in the Cowboys’ 38-35 upset victory over No. 6 Texas to pick up his first career weekly accolade.

Spears collected four tackles, two interceptions and a 0.5 tackle-for-loss in Iowa State’s 40-31 victory. He returned an INT for a 41-yard touchdown and added another takeaway in the fourth quarter for his third overall Defensive Player of the Week award and first of the season.

Rui registered a perfect day with two field goals (34 and 27 yards) and made all three PAT attempts in Kansas’ 27-26 victory over TCU. Cowboy punter Sinor averaged 45.0 yards on four punts in the 38-35 victory over No. 6 Texas. Sinor’s game-long 57-yard punt pinned the Longhorns at their own 2-yard line with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest. The weekly awards are the first for Rui and Sinor.

Williams the game-winning touchdown on a 28-yard catch-and-run to propel Kansas past TCU. The freshman from New Orleans finished with seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 33 yards on 11 rushes on the ground.

2018 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – WEEK 9 AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Week

Taylor Cornelius, QB, R-Sr., Oklahoma State

Defensive Player of the Week

Marcel Spears Jr., LB, R-Jr., Iowa State

Co-Special Teams Players of the Week

Gabriel Rui, K, Sr., Kansas

Zach Sinor, P, R-Sr., Oklahoma State

Newcomer of the Week

Pooka Williams, Jr., RB, Fr., Kansas