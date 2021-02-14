Wilson Leads Jayhawks Over Cyclones
Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State, 64-50, for the second time in three days Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum. Jayhawk redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson recorded his fourth-straight double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead KU.
Wilson was joined in double-figures by junior David McCormack (13) and sophomore Christian Braun (11), while senior Marcus Garrett added a team-high five steals and five assists.
Iowa State was able to jump out to the early advantage, leading Kansas by as many eight in the first half. Kansas able to keep it within single digits, before knotting the game at half time, 24-24.
Kansas gained its first lead at the 19:22 mark in the second half on a Braun layup, a lead KU would hold throughout the remainder of the game.
The Jayhawks would stretch their second-half lead to as many as 14 at 64-50, which held up as the final score. The Jayhawks shot just 36% (24-of-67) from the field in the game, while their defense proved worthy, forcing 23 turnovers and nine steals. Iowa State was led by 20 points from Jalen Coleman-Lands, while shooting 38% (17-of-45) from the field as a team.