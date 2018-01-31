WIBW News Now!

Win One of Ten $1,000 Cash Prizes in Lotto America Loves the Heart of America Promotion

by on January 31, 2018 at 1:16 PM

Kansas Lottery players here in the Heart of America love a good promotion, especially when it gives them a chance to win more money! The Kansas Lottery is giving away 10 cash prizes of $1,000 each in the “Lotto America Loves the Heart of America” promotion.

Beginning February 1 through 11:59 a.m. May 1, 2018, players who submit winning and non-winning Lotto America and Lotto America with All Star Bonus tickets into the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn® Players Loyalty program will become eligible to win a $1,000 prize. Eligible Lotto America tickets must be purchased before 2:00 a.m. May 1.

The Kansas Lottery will hold three drawings, with two winners in the 1st drawing, three winners in the 2nd drawing, and five winners in the 3rd drawing. All winners will receive a $1,000 cash prize. For the drawing details, go to kslottery.com.