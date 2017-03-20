WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Clear
Feels Like 68°
Winds NNE 9 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear81°
49°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy60°
38°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy55°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm72°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm69°
48°

Wind energy firm trying again for OK of cross-country line

by on March 20, 2017 at 6:00 PM (3 hours ago)

A renewable energy company is again facing opposition as it seeks one of the final pieces of regulatory approval needed to carry wind power from the nation’s heartland to the east.

Missouri utility regulators began hearing testimony Monday on a request from Clean Line Energy to build a high-voltage transmission line from western Kansas
across Missouri and Illinois to an Indiana power grid that connects with eastern states.

The Houston-based company already has won approval from other states, but the Missouri Public Service Commission rejected it in 2015.

Clean Line Energy is trying again – this time by showing it has Missouri municipal power companies lined up as customers.

Several landowners and farmer groups are questioning the true need for the project and the discounted rates provided to those cities.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.