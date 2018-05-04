Windfall return bill makes it through Kansas Senate

The Kansas Senate has approved a bill that would cut income taxes to prevent some individuals and corporations from paying more to the state following changes in federal tax laws.

The vote just after midnight Friday was 21-19. The House expected to take a vote later Friday that would determine whether the bill goes to Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer.

The measure would cut income taxes by roughly $80 million during the fiscal year beginning in July.

The bill would allow Kansas filers to claim itemized deductions on their state tax forms even if they don’t itemize on their federal forms. They can’t do that now.

The federal changes last year limited some deductions and raised the federal standard deduction. That would cause fewer Kansans to itemize on their state forms.