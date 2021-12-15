Winds extend I-70 closure, many more highways closed across the state

As of about 3:50 p.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation has extended the westbound I-70 closure from Salina to the Colorado state line, the eastbound closure continues on I-70 from Goodland to Russell.
Numerous other highways in western and south-central Kansas are also closed because of low visibility from blowing dust and crashes blocking the roadways.
Most of the highways closed earlier this afternoon continued to be closed to the traveling public.
Additional closures should be expected to continue into the evening. For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.