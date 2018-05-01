WIBW News Now!

Windy and warm Tuesday

by on May 1, 2018 at 5:16 AM (2 hours ago)

We can’t rule out a thunderstorm in the extreme northern counties tonight, but otherwise today should be nice.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, windy and warm, with a high at 79 and south winds 20-30 mph and gusty.

Tonight: An isolated thunderstorm possible late, but otherwise cloudy, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms in the afternoon and windy, with a high at 85.

Thursday: Occasional rain and storms, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, with a high at 82. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 69.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 84.

