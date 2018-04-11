WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Clear
Feels Like 50°
Winds SSW 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy79°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy39°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy44°
25°

Windy and warm Wednesday

by on April 11, 2018 at 4:23 AM (1 hour ago)

Windy and warm through Friday, before a chance of rain Friday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high at 77.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 74.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.