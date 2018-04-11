Windy and warm Wednesday

Windy and warm through Friday, before a chance of rain Friday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high at 77.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 74.