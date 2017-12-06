Windy, chilly Wednesday

We’ll be chilly today and cold tonight, but we remain dry for the near future.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy and cool, with a high at 45 and a west wind from 15-30 mph this afternoon.
Tonight: Colder air moves in, with a low at 20.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 33.
Friday: Not quite as cold, with a high at 45.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 19.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 34.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49.