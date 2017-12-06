WIBW News Now!

Windy, chilly Wednesday

by on December 6, 2017 at 4:59 AM (2 hours ago)

We’ll be chilly today and cold tonight, but we remain dry for the near future.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and cool, with a high at 45 and a west wind from 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Colder air moves in, with a low at 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 33.

Friday: Not quite as cold, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 49.

