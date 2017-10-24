Windy and cool Tuesday

Cooler air with some high clouds have settled into northeast Kansas. It may be windy especially early this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High clouds and breezy, with gusts to 40 mph and a high at 58.

Tonight: Clearing and breezy, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 73.

Thursday: Breezy with falling temperatures to 65.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 76.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 66.