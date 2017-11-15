Windy and cool Wednesday

Clouds will gradually clear out as high pressure builds in behind a cold front.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing, cool and windy. Wind will end up NW at 15-25 mph, with a high at 58.
Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Clouding back up with drizzle by late in the day/early evening, with a high at 55.
Friday: A big brief warm up, cloudy, with a high at 70.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. North northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 59.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 74.