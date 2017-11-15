WIBW News Now!

Windy and cool Wednesday

by on November 15, 2017 at 5:14 AM (4 hours ago)

Clouds will gradually clear out as high pressure builds in behind a cold front.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing, cool and windy. Wind will end up NW at 15-25 mph, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Clear and colder, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Clouding back up with drizzle by late in the day/early evening, with a high at 55.

Friday: A big brief warm up, cloudy, with a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. North northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 59.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 74.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.