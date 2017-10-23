Windy Monday, cooler Tuesday

A cold front will sweep through northeast Kansas this morning. That will bring gusty northwest winds across the area this afternoon.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and breezy with a high at 69.
Tonight: Clear, breezy and cooler, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 58.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 69. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 43.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 61.