WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Clear
Feels Like 52°
Winds West 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy68°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy59°
40°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear73°
49°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear67°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
29°

Windy Monday, cooler Tuesday

by on October 23, 2017 at 4:40 AM (5 hours ago)

A cold front will sweep through northeast Kansas this morning. That will bring gusty northwest winds across the area this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy with a high at 69.

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cooler, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 69. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 61.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.