Windy Monday, cooler Tuesday

A cold front will sweep through northeast Kansas this morning. That will bring gusty northwest winds across the area this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy with a high at 69.

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cooler, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 69. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 61.