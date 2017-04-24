Windy today, rain chances tomorrow and the rest of the week

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Manhattan and points west, as gusty winds blow in a chance of rain in the overnight hours, then off and on chances through the rest of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and very windy, with a high at 77. South winds 15-35 mph and gusty.



Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a few showers possible toward morning, and a low at 55.



Tuesday: A few isolated showers or a thunderstorm, with a high at 75.



Wednesday: Showers and cooler, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 79. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 55.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 71.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 53.