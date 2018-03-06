Windy Tuesday, with fire danger in southeast Kansas

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight, with areas including Salina and points to the southeast under a Red Flag Warning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up and very windy, with a high at 42. NW winds 25-45 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder, with a low at 22.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Thursday: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 44. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 24. Windy, with a north northwest wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 57.