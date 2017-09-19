WIBW News Now!

Windy and warm today and Wednesday

September 19, 2017

Moisture lifting into northeast Kansas will give us a chance once again of some morning scattered storms.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and warmer, with a high at 88. South winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and breezy, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 87.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.