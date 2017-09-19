Windy and warm today and Wednesday

Moisture lifting into northeast Kansas will give us a chance once again of some morning scattered storms.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Windy and warmer, with a high at 88. South winds 15-30 mph this afternoon.
Tonight: Clear and breezy, with a low at 75.
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 87.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 87.