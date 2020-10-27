Wings Etc. Coaches Club 10-26-20 — Week 8 recap & playoff preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
The regular season is complete for high school football in Kansas this year, and now the first round of the playoffs are upon us. This week all seven city coaches join the show to discuss the end to their regular seasons, some wild weeks thanks to various COVID-19 concerns and the start of the playoffs this Friday night.
Last week’s results:
Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21
Junction City @ Highland Park CANCELED
Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12
De Soto 34, Shawnee Heights 7
Hayden @ KC-Bishop Ward CANCELED
This week’s games:
6A West
[9] Dodge City @ [8] Topeka High – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
[10] Washburn Rural @ [7] Wichita West
5A East
[10] Topeka West @ [7] Leavenworth
[11] Shawnee Heights @ [6] Spring Hill
3A
[D4-4] Sabetha @ [D3-1] Hayden
Seaman [5A East #1] has a first-round bye.
Highland Park is not participating in postseason play.
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West
Glenn O’Neil – Seaman
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Mike Foristierre – Highland Park