      Weather Alert

Wings Etc. Coaches Club 10-26-20 — Week 8 recap & playoff preview

Oct 27, 2020 @ 2:45am

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

The regular season is complete for high school football in Kansas this year, and now the first round of the playoffs are upon us. This week all seven city coaches join the show to discuss the end to their regular seasons, some wild weeks thanks to various COVID-19 concerns and the start of the playoffs this Friday night.

Last week’s results:

Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21
Junction City @ Highland Park CANCELED
Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12
De Soto 34, Shawnee Heights 7
Hayden @ KC-Bishop Ward CANCELED

This week’s games:

6A West

[9] Dodge City @ [8] Topeka High – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
[10] Washburn Rural @ [7] Wichita West

5A East

[10] Topeka West @ [7] Leavenworth
[11] Shawnee Heights @ [6] Spring Hill

3A

[D4-4] Sabetha @ [D3-1] Hayden

Seaman [5A East #1] has a first-round bye.
Highland Park is not participating in postseason play.

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:

Carlos Kelly – Topeka High

Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural

Ryan Kelly – Topeka West

Glenn O’Neil – Seaman

Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights

Bill Arnold – Hayden

Mike Foristierre – Highland Park

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Sports Scoreboard