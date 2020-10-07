Wings Etc. Coaches Club 10-6-20 — Week 5 recap & Week 6 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Due to the Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game, this week’s edition of the Coaches Club aired on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
There were major storylines abound in Week 5, with rivalries renewed, big wins around the city and some season-long themes continued for certain programs. On this week’s show we recapped all the action from Week 5 and got ready for a plethora of big matchups in Week 6.
Last week’s results:
Seaman 35, Manhattan 21
Junction City 63, Topeka West 13 (THURSDAY)
Topeka High 57, Highland Park 12
Washburn Rural 21, Emporia 14
Basehor-Linwood 47, Shawnee Heights 16
Hayden 43, Osawatomie 6
This week’s games:
Manhattan @ Washburn Rural – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
Topeka West vs Highland Park
Topeka High @ Junction City
Seaman @ Emporia
Santa Fe Trail @ Hayden
De Soto @ Shawnee Heights
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Glenn O’Neil – Seaman
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Mike Foristierre – Highland Park
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West