Wings Etc. Coaches Club 10-6-20 — Week 6 recap & Week 7 preview
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
The top storyline in Week 6 for city football was wild finishes, with two games coming down to the very last moments to be decided. Only three teams of the seven in the city earned victories, but there were hard-fought battles across the board. On this week’s show we recapped all of the wild Week 6 action and broke down the matchups for what should be a thrilling Week 7.
Last week’s results:
Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31 (OT)
Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58
Junction City 54, Topeka High 20
Seaman 59, Emporia 3
Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 14
De Soto 63, Shawnee Heights 21
This week’s games:
Perry-Lecompton @ Hayden – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
Seaman @ Topeka High (THURSDAY)
Washburn Rural @ Highland Park
Shawnee Heights @ St. James Academy
Topeka West @ Manhattan
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West
Mike Foristierre – Highland Park
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Glenn O’Neil – Seaman
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High