Wings Etc. Coaches Club 11-2-20 — Playoffs Round 1 recap, season reviews, Round 2 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
The first round of the high school football playoffs is in the books, and two teams picked up wins in the opening round of the postseason, meaning three teams are advancing to the second round. However, three teams also had their season come to an end with an opening-round loss this past Friday night.
On this week’s show we recapped all the games from Friday, reviewed all the seasons that came to a close and got ready for the second-round matchups for Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural.
Last week’s results:
Dodge City 39, Topeka High 0
Washburn Rural 21, Wichita West 6
Leavenworth 62, Topeka West 15
Spring Hill 34, Shawnee Heights 6
Hayden 42, Sabetha 6
Seaman: Advances to second round due to to first-round bye.
This week’s games:
6A West
[10] Washburn Rural @ [7] Junction City
5A East
[9] Blue Valley Southwest @ [1] Seaman – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
3A
[D3-3] Perry-Lecompton @ [D3-1] Hayden
~~~
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Glenn O’Neil – Seaman
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West