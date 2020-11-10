Wings Etc. Coaches Club 11-9-20 — Playoffs Round 2 recap, season reviews, Round 3 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
For the first time in recent memory there aren’t any Topeka schools playing in the regional round of the state football playoffs, with Washburn Rural, Seaman and Hayden all losing in the regional round this past Friday. On this week’s show we spoke with the head coaches of the three programs, and we looked back on Friday’s games and reviewed their 2020 seasons.
Plus, we visited with a trio of other coaches in the area to recap their postseason runs so far and to preview their upcoming sectional games.
Last week’s results:
Junction City 70, Washburn Rural 25
Blue Valley Southwest 27, Seaman 21
Perry-Lecompton 20, Hayden 7
This week’s games feat. area teams:
6A West
[4] Derby @ [1] Lawrence
[3] Wichita East @ [2] Junction City
4A West
[10] Arkansas City @ [6] Wamego (6:00 kickoff)
3A
[D2-2] Prairie View @ [D3-3] Perry-Lecompton
[D4-1] Holton @ [D2-3] Frontenac (6:00 kickoff)
[D7-1] Andale @ [D5-1] Riley County
2A
[D4-1] Nemaha Central @ [D2-1] Osage City – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
[D3-1] Rossville @ [D1-1] St. Mary’s Colgan (6:00 kickoff)
1A
[D1-2] Lyndon @ [D2-1] Centralia
~~~
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Glenn O’Neil – Seaman
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Mike Paramore – Perry-Lecompton
Derick Hammes – Rossville
Andrew Gantenbein – Osage City