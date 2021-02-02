Wings Etc. Coaches Club 2-1-20 — Boys coaches

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
We’ve reached the final home stretch of the high school basketball season, and with the midseason tournaments over the quest for the postseason is on for the seven city boys teams. All seven coaches joined us on the Coaches Club this week to discuss their return to regular season play and what’s coming up for them this week.
Ken Darting – Shawnee Heights
Kevin Muff – Washburn Rural
Torrey Head – Hayden
Rick Bloomquist – Topeka West
Mike Williams – Highland Park
Craig Cox – Seaman
Eric King – Topeka High